Qiantang Credit Rating, backed by Alibaba Group Holding’s fintech arm Ant Group and Zhejiang Tourism Investment Group, appears to be headed for official approval to begin operations after a wait of more than two years.

Pan Gongsheng, the governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), said on Wednesday that the PBOC and the government of Zhejiang province are gearing up to guide Qiantang through the application process.

The company’s wait stretches back to November 2021 when the PBOC, China’s central bank, said it had accepted an application from Ant Group, state-backed Zhejiang Tourism Investment Group and four other investors to set up Qiantang as a joint-venture firm.