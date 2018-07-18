Sales of lipstick in China almost doubled last year, becoming the fastest growing category among cosmetic products, pointing to vibrant underlying consumer demand, rather than a dark omen of trouble in the economy, analysts say.

A surge in spending on cosmetics has in some instances been seen as an indicator of looming economic downturn, a phenomenon known as the lipstick effect – as consumers shift their spending towards lower cost goods, and away from big ticket items such as designer handbags.

For the most part, analysts brushed off concerns of possible trouble ahead for the Chinese economy, saying robust lipstick sales underscores the resilience of nation’s domestic consumption.

Sales of lipstick in China expanded 97 per cent in 2017, far exceeding growth in other key categories in colour cosmetics, including eye and facial make-up, according to a report by Red Lab, a Chinese consultancy that focuses on cosmetics retailing.

The report did not disclose the specific numbers for the sales volume.

In general, growth in cosmetics outstripped fast moving consumer goods, which saw a mere 4.3 per cent growth, while skincare products expanded by 16.95 per cent, followed by personal care goods at 7.73 per cent and home cleaning products at 2.25 per cent.

“We do not think the traditional lipstick effect is the key driver behind the rapid growth of lipstick sales in China,” said Veronica Wang, associate partner, OC&C Strategy Consultants.

“Although the economic growth in China has been slowing down, the 6 to 7 per cent GDP growth is still decent and much faster than other countries,” she said.

After three decades of dazzling economic development, China is expected to face slower rates of growth going forward.

China’s economy expanded by 6.7 per cent in the second quarter, its slowest pace since 2016, the government announced on Monday. However this is still well above the US, which is expected to report a 3.3 per cent annualised growth rate in GDP for the second quarter, according to analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Part of the passion towards lipstick could be explained by the skilful leverage of key opinion leaders and celebrities in China, said Wang.

French luxury brand Yves Saint Laurent saw its sales of lipstick surge in China in the last two years, prompted by South Korean stars who showcased the brand in popular TV dramas.

“Within colour cosmetics, lipstick is definitely the champion in terms of growth.” said Wang.

“Instead of owning just one to two lipsticks and replenishing when they are used up, most Chinese female consumers continuously expand their portfolio,” she said.