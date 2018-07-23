Chinese pharmaceutical stocks plunged, as an unfolding safety scandal over the nation’s vaccines reminded investors of the series of food and product recalls from a decade ago that decimated China’s reputation as the world’s factory, and took years to repair.

The Health Care Index, which tracks the performance of 22 pharmaceutical stocks, plunged as much as 4.7 per cent, leading declines in the benchmark CSI 300 Index, heading for its biggest intraday drop since May 29.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang over the weekend ordered a thorough investigation into the country’s vaccine producers after a publicly traded drug maker was found to have falsified data on its production and quality inspection.

Li ordered the State Council, or China’s cabinet, to immediately send investigators to scrutinise the production and sales of all vaccines throughout the country, according to a statement. The government will severely punish anybody who’s found to have broken laws, or have been derelict in their duties, according to the statement.

As new vaccine scandal grips China, parents say they’ve lost faith in the system

“It will have quite a significant impact on the industry, and will probably cause distrust in the industry and the sector’s regulation,” said Dai Ming, a fund manager at Hengsheng Asset Management in Shanghai. “Investors will turn cautious toward the pharmaceutical sector, particularly the biological companies. The industry will be in for a major shake-up.”

The harsh crackdown follows the revelation that Shenzhen-listed Changsheng Bio-technology had fabricated the data of the production and the inspection of its rabies vaccines. Drugs by the company, based in northeastern China’s provincial capital of Changchun, for treating children’s cough and cold, also failed tests by the state drug administration. The company was ordered to halt production, and had to recall all of its unused vaccines.

Trading in Changsheng’s shares was halted on Monday after the stock plunged five consecutive days, losing 41 per cent, or 11.52 billion yuan (US$1.71 billion) in market value.

China’s manufacturing industry was rocked by a series of safety recalls a decade ago, involving everything from milk powder laced with melamine to excessive levels of lead in children’s toys and furniture, to toxins in exported pet food. The scandals hurt the confidence in the “Made in China” brand, which to this day, spawned a cottage industry of overseas buyers helping supply milk powder to mainland Chinese families from Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand.

Suspects in China’s ‘biggest baby milk scandal in decade’ go on trial

China’s pharmaceutical industry has been exposed to a slew of scandals recently. Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical, a Shanghai-listed drug maker, said this month it had found a toxic impurity in ingredients it exports to medicines for treating hypertension in laboratory tests.

The industry-wide drug safety has been a setback for stock investors, who have loaded up on pharmaceutical companies this year on the bet that earnings growth will accelerate after the government encourages the development of proprietary medicines and cleans up sales channels.

Some were encouraged by the box office success of the locally made film Dying to Survive - a black comedy billed as the Chinese take on the 2013 Oscar-winning Dallas Buyers Club - about a leukaemia patient smuggling cheap but unverified cancer medicine to China from India.

Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products, which makes vaccines for pneumonia and rabies, led declines among pharmaceutical stocks on Monday, dropping by its 10 per cent daily limit to 44.10 yuan. Hualan Biological Engineering, which makes serum albumin and other biological products, also plunged by its daily 10 per cent limit to 31.30 yuan.