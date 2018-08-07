As trade tensions heat up between the world’s two largest economies, Americans and the Chinese have one thing in common: when it comes to beer, they prefer their local brew.

The US is considering adding new tariffs of up to 25 per cent on thousands of Chinese imports, including beer, as it seeks to reduce a US$376 billion trade imbalance and counter what it claims is unfair trade activity by China. Last week, China said it would add retaliatory tariffs on US$60 billion of US imports, including beer.

That will barely take the fizz out of anybody’s beer.

Beyond tariffs: China’s ‘precision strikes’ on US businesses

The Chinese drank 45 billion litres (12 trillion gallons) of beer last year, compared to 24 billion litres consumed in the US, according to data from Euromonitor International, an independent market research firm.

But little of all that elbow bending was for each other’s brew.

Chinese brewers exported a mere US$6.5 million of beer to the US last year, not even 0.2 per cent of the amount of brew imported in 2017 to American bars, restaurants and supermarkets, according to US International Trade Commission data. (Americans prefer Mexican beer, importing US$3.3 billion last year, or two-thirds of total beer imports.)

Trade war puts Asia’s ‘big six’ in big trouble

The US actually exports more beer to China, but its brews also have struggled to gain a following in mainland China.

Budweiser was the only Western brand in the top 15 sellers in China last year and it is brewed locally in Wuhan, according to Euromonitor International.

“China’s beer market is dominated by domestic brewers, with four out of the top five brands owned by local companies,” said Camille Chen, a Euromonitor analyst for the alcoholic drinks sector. “The top four together accounted for around 46.5 per cent of the total volume sales in 2017.”

All that means that the “beer war” is more likely to turn out to be a beer spill, underscoring an irony in the trade tensions: the Trump administration is seeking to put extra duties on thousands of Chinese products, but many on the list would have little impact on the US economy by themselves.

The proposed US beer tariff, which awaits public comment, is unusual because there is no customs duty on most beer imported into the US, unlike wine or some spirits. For example, imported sparkling wine is taxed at a rate of 19.3 cents a litre, or a little larger than the size of a standard bottle of wine, according to US customs regulations.

Chinese newspaper attacks Trump’s ‘street fighter-style trade drama’

Tsingtao is really the only Chinese beer to be sold anywhere globally.

It was one of the featured beers at the “Good Beer: Craft Beer & Food Festival” in New York City last month and the brand has a Twitter account to promote its beer in Mexico.

Sales outside mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, however, only made up less than 2 per cent of its revenue last year.

Tsingtao did not respond to requests for comment for this story.

Americans also may be losing their taste for beer in their US$104 billion market.

According to a survey by the Beer Institute, about half of Americans surveyed last year said they chose beer over other alcoholic drinks, a decline from 61 per cent in 1995.

The US actually has a trade imbalance with China, shipping about US$1 million more of beer to China than it imported. That said, China is far from one of the top importers of US beer.

Heineken licenses brand for China, Macau and Hong Kong for US$3.1 billion

Even though Chile has a population 77 times smaller than China, the US exported US$93.8 million of beer to it last year. Canada and Mexico are the top two buyers of US beer, combining for US$314 million in imports in 2017.

Much like in the US, domestically brewed lagers reign supreme in China, which is the largest market in the world for beer sales.



