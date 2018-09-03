China stocks fell for a fifth day on Monday, after the unveiling of draft rules on an exchange link with London fuelled concerns about liquidity, offsetting resilient interim corporate results on the mainland.

The Shanghai Composite Index had shed 0.9 per cent at the break, and was heading for a five-day, 2.9 per cent loss. The gauge is now only 1 per cent away from reaching a 30-month low set in August. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index also slipped by 0.9 per cent.

“The market sentiment is very fragile and investors don’t like the news about the link,” said Wei Wei, a trader at Huaxi Securities in Shanghai. “They read the news as an extra way of fundraising, and that will weigh on the already tight liquidity situation.”

Traders were focused on the draft rules released by the China Securities Regulatory Commission late on Friday, which set up a framework for a long-awaited stock connect between the Shanghai and London exchanges. Companies trading on these two bourses will be able to float depositary receipts on the other exchange, although there will be restrictions on the conversion of surrogate securities and underlying stocks. The rules did not say when the new link will start.

The commission has already put on hold a plan allowing China’s overseas listed companies to sell Chinese depositary receipts in the home market, over fears this could siphon away funds from existing equities.

The Shanghai Composite Index, the world’s worst-performing major benchmark, remains down by 18 per cent this year. It lost 25.60 points to 2,699.66 on Monday. The CSI 300 Index of big caps slid by 1 per cent and the ChiNext gauge of smaller companies retreated by 0.9 per cent.

The market did not pay any heed to the good news from the interim earnings season that ended on August 31. All the 3,000-plus companies on the mainland’s exchanges posted an average of 14.1 per cent earnings growth in the second quarter, accelerating from 13.4 per cent growth in the previous three-month period, according to Haitong Securities.

Of the 10 industry groups on the CSI 300, nine were lower with industrial and material companies dropping the most. Metallurgical Corp of China dropped by 4.8 per cent to 3.41 yuan in Shanghai after reporting slower growth in second-quarter earnings. China Eastern Airlines slumped by 4 per cent to 5.55 yuan. Baoshan Iron and Steel sank by 3.1 per cent to 7.64 yuan.