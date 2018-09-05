Hong Kong stocks dropped the most since mid-June on Wednesday, as traders pulled out of risky assets amid concerns the economic and currency woes affecting developing economies could spill over to the special administrative region.

The city’s benchmark Hang Seng Index slumped by 2.3 per cent in afternoon trading to post its biggest decline since June 19. The number of shares that changed hands was 23 per cent lower than the bourse’s 30-day average, according to Bloomberg data.

China’s benchmark Shanghai Composite Index also retreated on Wednesday, and was lower by 1.3 per cent on expectations the US might announce tariffs on another US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods as early as this week.

“The trouble that’s brewing up in emerging economies is significantly cutting investors’ risk appetite, and funds are flowing to US dollar-related asset havens,” said Ken Chen, a strategist at KGI Securities in Shanghai. “The Hong Kong market is not immune to this risk-off sentiment.”

A decline in the Indonesian rupiah and runaway inflation in the Philippines are adding to the turmoil in developing countries that started with the collapse of the Turkish lira. Equity benchmarks in these two Asian countries slumped on Wednesday – by 1.64 per cent in Manila and 4.71 per cent in Jakarta – after the rupiah tumbled to about a 20-year low and consumer prices in the Philippines rose at their fastest pace in nine years in August. The US Dollar Index, a gauge of underlying risk averseness, traded near a one-year high.

The Hang Seng Index was down by 628.58 points to 27,344.76 on Wednesday, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, or the H-share gauge, lost 2 per cent.

All the 50 members on the Hang Seng Index dropped, with Sunny Optical Technology Group and Country Garden Holdings falling by more than 4 per cent. Great Wall Motors slumped by 4.4 per cent to HK$4.36 after Morgan Stanley lowered its price target on the stock by 42 per cent on lower sales and margin forecasts.

The 1,375 companies that have released interim results as of the end of August posted an average earnings growth of 8.8 per cent, down from a 26 per cent annual increase for 2017, according to Haitong Securities.