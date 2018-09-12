Even dip buyers do not want to wager on Chinese stocks right now. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped by 0.3 per cent to 2,655.89 in Wednesday trading, and is nearing a low of 2,655.66 set in January 2016, after a rout that erased US$5 trillion in market capitalisation. A breach of that level will take the gauge to a four-year low.

The Shanghai Composite Index has dropped by 20 per cent so far in 2018, making it the worst-performing major stock gauge in the world. Souring sentiment has also spilled over to Hong Kong, with the Hang Seng Index technically entering a bear market on Tuesday.

It will take some time for stocks to bottom out, according to Xun Yugen, a strategist at Haitong Securities. Xun and his team were ranked first for strategy research on Chinese equities by New Fortune magazine last year.

Investors will need to wait for inflection points in earnings growth and financial deleveraging, although equity valuations have already been battered, he said.

While listed companies have spent a record 24 billion yuan (US$3.49 billion) buying back shares so far this year, and the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, a top think tank that advises policymakers, has pointed out emerging investment values, the country’s 140 million investors are not taking any notice.

The turnover on the Shanghai exchange slipped to a four-year low of 96 billion yuan on Tuesday, the second time it has fallen below the 100 billion yuan mark over the past three weeks.

The value of shares changing hands on Wednesday was also about a fifth lower than the exchange’s 30-day average, according to Bloomberg data.

And instead of buying the dip and betting on a quick rebound, traders were pulling out of some stocks that have held onto solid gains. Anhui Conch Cement, China’s biggest maker of the building material, suddenly tumbled by about 10 per cent over the past two days, after the government denied rumours that output restrictions on polluting industries would be scrapped. Before the losses, Anhui Conch had gained 23 per cent this year.

On the other hand, bargain hunting has already proved painful for punters. A bounce last month spurred by the government stepping up investment in infrastructure projects to bolster growth was short-lived, after selling resumed to send stocks even lower.

This means the roller-coaster ride Chinese stocks are on will continue to hurt investors. The People’s Bank of China, the country’s central bank, has made it clear there will be no monetary stimulus, even as the Trump Administration threatens to impose tariffs on another US$267 billion worth of Chinese goods, which will further cloud China’s growth outlook.