China and Hong Kong stocks rose for the first time this week after the Trump administration proposed a new round of trade talks, raising optimism of a detente in the ongoing trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

The Hang Seng Index rallied 1.6 per cent in late morning trading on Thursday, after falling for six days, and the Shanghai Composite Index rose as much as 1.2 per cent before paring the gain to 0.1 per cent.

Senior officials headed by US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin extended an invitation to their Chinese counterparts for a new round of trade talks to be held later this month in Washington, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

The olive branch granted by the US provided respite to struggling equities on the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong, as President Donald Trump is threatening additional US$276 billion of tariffs on Chinese goods beyond the proposed US$200 billion in levies. The Hang Seng Index entered a bear market for the first time since 2015 this week, and the Shanghai Composite was close to breaching a 2016 low in the aftermath of a rout that erased US$5 trillion in market value.

“Markets should welcome the news of a possible resumption of high level trade talks and a new round of dialogue would suggest the tariff implementation of the next round of US$200 billion of Chinese exports could be pushed back,” said Tai Hui, a strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management in Hong Kong.

The Hang Seng Index gained 425.59 points to 26,770.63. The Shanghai Composite Index added 7.36 points to 2,663.47.

Casino operators led the pack of gainers on the Hong Kong market. Sands China jumped 4.3 per cent to HK$33.05 and Galaxy Entertainment Group added 3.6 per cent to HK$47.35.

Tencent Holdings rebounded 2.8 per cent to HK$317 after spending combined HK$85 million (US$10.8 million) buying back its shares over the past week.

Still, Hui from JPMorgan Asset cautioned against a sustained resolution to the trade dispute between China and the US. China may not offer more concessions this time, particularly in the area of its strategic Made in China 2025 policy of developing high-end manufacturing, he said.