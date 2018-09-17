China and Hong Kong’s stocks fell on expectations that the Trump administration will follow through its proposed tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese imports early this week.

The Shanghai Composite Index slid 1.1 per cent on Monday morning trading, breaching a 2016 low in the aftermath of a major crash. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slumped 1.6 per cent, as the market opened undisrupted by Typhoon Mangkhut, which was downgraded to a No 3 signal by the city’s observatory on Monday morning.

News reports and market reactions pointed to the fact that the White House will impose the tariffs after a public-comment period concluded early this month. CNBC said in a tweet, citing a senior administration official, that the announcement might come Monday or Tuesday, and Bloomberg News reported that President Donald Trump instructed his aides last week to proceed with the proposal.

“Everyone is waiting for the boot to drop,” said Wei Wei, a trader with Huaxi Securities in Shanghai. “Before the official announcement on the tariffs, the market will remain pretty cautious and be set for some sell-off.”

The Shanghai Composite sank 29.27 points to 2,652.37, which brought a poor start for mainland China-based foreigners who are allowed to trade in yuan-denominated A shares from Monday, after regulators revised trading rules to prop up the stock market.

The Hang Seng Index shed 441.59 points to 26,844.82. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, or the H share gauge, sank 1.2 per cent.

In the mainland, commodity producers led the decline, with a subindex retreating 1.7 per cent with the biggest drop among the industry groups. Wanhua Chemical Group lost 4.7 per cent to 40.21 yuan and Shandong gold Mining fell 3.8 per cent to 22.57 yuan.

Pharmaceutical companies continued to head south after a loss of 6.5 per cent last week on concern a new procurement method by public hospitals will bring down drug prices. Yunnan Baiyao Group, a maker of traditional Chinese medicine, tumbled 4.5 per cent to 70 yuan and Lepu Medical Technology plunged 6.5 per cent to 27.45 yuan.

In Hong Kong, all the 50 members on the Hang Seng Index were lower. AAC Technologies Holdings, an Apple supplier that counts on the US company for 57 per cent of its sales, fell 5.4 per cent to HK$77.95. Sunny Optical Technology Group slid 4.5 per cent to HK$91.70.