FTSE Russell, the UK-based index compiler, said it will add Chinese stocks to its benchmarks starting next June, marking further integration of the world’s third-largest stock market into global equities.

The yuan-traded A shares will account for an initial 5.57 per cent of the weighting in FTSE’s gauges tracking the emerging markets and 0.57 per cent in the global benchmarks, the compiler said on Thursday.

FTSE is the second compiler of global indexes to add the mainland’s yuan-traded A shares to their benchmarks after MSCI. Shanghai-based brokerage Shenwan Hongyuan estimated the FTSE inclusion will bring an inflow of at least 100 billion yuan (US$14.6 billion), given global funds worth US$1.7 trillion track FTSE-related indexes.

MSCI considers quadrupling Chinese stocks’ weightings

US-based MSCI announced the A-share inclusion in June, prompting overseas investors to buy a combined 126.4 billion yuan of Chinese stocks since then.

Global index compilers are increasingly setting their eyes on China’s A-share markets that are valued at US$5.9 trillion, as Chinese regulators have made it easier for foreigners to buy the stocks by starting connect programmes with Hong Kong and have scrapped restrictions on fund repatriation and lock-up periods.

Broker to sell first depositary receipt via China-UK investment channel

Just a day earlier, MSCI said it would immediately start a consultation with global fund managers to quadruple the weighting of Chinese stocks and add smaller companies for the first time. Chinese stocks’ weighting in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index will increase to 3.36 per cent from 0.8 per cent currently, should investors endorse the proposal.

Still, increased foreign buying has not stemmed declines in Chinese stocks this year, as local investors have fled the markets that have been buffeted by the trade war with the US and financial deleveraging. The Shanghai Composite Index is down 15 per cent so far in 2018, making it the worst-performing benchmark among the world’s major markets.