Bloomberg survey offers insight into who will fare worse in US-China trade war

A greater number of global white-collar workers believe the US will suffer more than China as a result of the intensifying US-China trade war, a Bloomberg survey has found.

As many as 20 per cent of mid to senior-level company employees around the world think the trade war will hit the US harder than China, while 14 per cent believe China will be the bigger casualty, the survey showed.

Another 34 per cent believe the trade war will hamper global growth broadly, while 13 per cent think it will reset the relations between the world’s two largest economies.

The survey also found that financial crisis, political and social instability, and employment are the three biggest concerns globally about the future economic order.

Trade war escalation will hit China harder than the US, IMF says

“It’s no surprise that political and social stability tops the list of concerns. From US tariffs to Brexit, shifting political currents are a key source of uncertainty and risk in the 2018 business environment. That shows no sign of abating,” said Tom Orlik, Bloomberg’s chief economist.

The survey, conducted in September, polled 2,000 mid to senior-level business professionals across 20 countries, including developed and developing nations.

The survey also indicates Chinese working professionals have a darker view on the economic prospect of their own country than their peers in the US.

The survey found that employees in China have greater confidence in the global trading regime. As many as 71 per cent of Chinese respondents said the regime will be restored in the long term, in comparison with only 50 per cent for global average.

While 18 per cent of Chinese and American respondents think the US will suffer more, 25 per cent of Chinese respondents and 19 per cent of US respondents believe China will fare worse.

The current global trading system, with the 23-year-old World Trade Organisation as its bedrock, has been in focus since US President Donald Trump took office.

Trade war may undermine China’s whole basis for future development

The Trump administration has so far slapped a 25 per cent tariff on US$50 billion worth of Chinese imports as well as 10 per cent tariff on an additional US$200 billion of Chinese goods.

China retaliated by imposing tariffs of 5 to 10 per cent on US$60 billion worth of US goods, as well as a 25 per cent charge on US$50 billion of US imports.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecast earlier in October that a full-blown trade war would cut China’s GDP by 1.6 per cent and the US economic output by more than 0.9 per cent in 2019.

The IMF has already lowered its estimates of world economic growth in this year and next year by 0.2 percentage points to 3.7 per cent because of the trade tensions.

China on Friday reported its GDP expanded by 6.5 per cent year on year in the third quarter, the slowest pace since 2008. Meanwhile, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index has slumped by 23 per cent this year to its lowest level since November 2014.