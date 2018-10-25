Mainland China and Hong Kong stocks fell, following turmoil in US equities that erased the annual gains for major benchmarks there amid weaker housing sales and disappointing earnings.

The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 2 per cent to 2,550.59 on Thursday morning trading and the Hang Seng Index sank 2.1 per cent to 24,708.54.

Stock gauges in Asia all fell, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 index being the biggest decliner with a loss of 3 per cent. The S&P 500 Index retreated 3.1 per cent in overnight trading and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 2.4 per cent, as new home sales decreased and companies from AT&T and Texas Instruments reported weak earnings.

The global turbulence coincided with Chinese policymakers’ pledge to shore up the nation’s stock market, the worst performer this year among the world’s major benchmarks this year. Measures including more funding access for smaller companies facing liquidity crunch were announced last week.

Top asset managers and brokerages from the fund unit of HSBC Holdings to UBS Group and Citic Securities remained cautious about the outlook of Chinese stocks, saying these market-boosting measures will be outweighed by turmoil in global financial markets and a down cycle of China’s economy.