China will raise the quality of listed companies, improve trading oversight and encourage value investment in the latest efforts by the securities regulator to talk up the world’s worst-performing stock market this year.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission made the rare market-boosting comments during market trading hours, putting out a short statement on its website on Tuesday morning. In the four-line statement, the CSRC also said it will encourage share buy-backs and mergers and acquisitions, boost market liquidity by scaling back intervention in trading and guide the entry of more long-term investors, according to the statement.

The CSRC comment is the latest in a deluge of measures by China’s regulators overseeing the stock market and the finance industries after vice-premier Liu He this month voiced his support of the nation’s stock market. So far, the Chinese legislature has revised law clauses to make share buy-backs easier, the central bank has pledged more funding support of companies grappling with liquidity crunch and the CSRC has allowed brokerages and private-equity firms to invest in cash-strapped companies.

“Apparently, the CSRC is doing that to stabilise the market,” said Wu Kan, an investment manager at Soochow Securities in Shanghai. “But that’s more symbolic as it simply repeats what it always says. That may work temporarily to put a floor under the market, but the real market bottom may still be some distance from us.”

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.7 per cent to 2,560.38 in Tuesday morning trading, erasing a loss of as much as 0.8 per cent, even after the US threatened to levy tariffs on all remaining Chinese imports, which may be US$257 billion on last year’s figures.

The CSRC also said in a Monday statement that the state has increased purchases of shares instead of selling, responding to the recent media report that five mutual funds backed by the government have been liquidated.