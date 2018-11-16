Education stocks plummeted in Hong Kong and China in early trading on Friday after Beijing expanded its efforts to rein in the country’s booming private education market.

Three leading school operators tumbled nearly 20 per cent in Hong Kong in late morning trading, tracking the 53-per cent drop of preschool company RYB Education on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. China Maple Leaf Educational Systems plunged 18 per cent, Wisdom Education International Holdings slumped 16.4 per cent, and China Yuhua Education was down 15.1 per cent.

In China, Vtron Group Co plunged by the daily 10 per cent limit.

The State Council, China’s cabinet, announced that private kindergartens are banned from seeking public listings either independently or as part of a portfolio, in a policy document released on Thursday evening.

The directive also forbids for-profit kindergartens raising funds from listed companies through either cash injection or equity issuance, to “contain excessive profit-seeking behaviour”.

The latest move targeting kindergarten operators ignited piling worries over the central government’s tightening regulation of the fast-expanding private education market, which is set to reach 4.9 trillion yuan (US$713 billion) by 2020 from 2.9 trillion yuan in 2016, according to consultancy Frost & Sullivan.

“We believe the new regulations may be a response to the large amount of private equity money flooding the market trying to buy up private kindergartens, driving up prices,” wrote Johnny Kin Man Wong, an equity analyst at Jefferies, in a note on Thursday.

Just three months ago, a vaguely worded draft legislation had already triggered a panic sell-off in early August, from which the education stocks have yet recovered.

The law, if passed and implemented in the strictest form, would force thousands of private school operators to give up mergers and acquisition plans, and relinquish tax and land subsidies, according to analysts and lawyers.

Capital from both the primary and the secondary markets has gushed into the previously little-regulated sector in the past few years, riding on expectations that rising household income and an expanding middle class base would drive up education expenditures.

At least 15 education firms have gone public in Hong Kong and the United States since the beginning of last year.

In addition, education- related start-ups raised 15.7 billion yuan worth of capital from private equity and venture capital funds last year, up 13.3 per cent from the year before, according to China-based research firm Zero2IPO.

The number of private education institutions totalled 177,600 in 2017, up by nearly a third from 136,393 in 2009, according to Chinese government figures.

The number of students enrolled in private schools had also almost doubled over a decade to 51.2 million last year from 25.8 million in 2007, now accounting for a fifth of all students in the country.