China’s exchanges are starting to crack down on issuances of excessive bonus shares among listed companies, as part of the widened drive to curb speculation.

Publicly traded companies with year-on-year profit declines exceeding 50 per cent and per-share earnings lower than 0.2 yuan are allowed to issue no more than five such stocks for every 10 held, the Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses said in a statement on Friday night. It goes into immediate effect.

Separately, the two exchanges also released a draft rule on share buy-backs to seek public comment until the end of the month, encouraging listed companies to stabilise share prices in times of market turbulence.

Chinese listed companies need to post profit growth for three consecutive years and per-share earnings of at least 1 yuan each year if the dividend stocks payout ratio is higher than 50 per cent, the statement said.

They are banned from paying bonus stocks if senior executives just sold the company’s shares three months before or will do so in the following same period of time, it said.

The exchange authority is increasing the scrutiny of the practise as bonus stocks payouts have been exposed to an array of “pump-and-dump” tricks by manipulators in collusion with listed companies over past years. By disclosing plans of higher dividend stock payout ratios, listed companies lead retail investors to believe that earnings growth will be fast. When smaller investors buy into the shares that already have been ramped up, manipulators sell and profiteer from retail buying.

Jiangxi Huangshanghuang Group Food, Hunan Tianrun Digital Entertainment & Cultural Media and another six companies were the top payers of bonus shares in China’s stock market, according to Bloomberg data. The eight all declared 30 such shares for every 10 held between 2015 and 2017, namely quadrupling their total number of outstanding shares. Some of them including Huangshanghuang were questioned by the exchange for the rationale for doing so.

The stock prices in those companies also saw a roller-coaster ride. Shares of Huangshanghuang, a maker of snack food from braised pork to spicy duck necks, tripled in 2016 on the stock dividend plan and then shed 40 per cent in the following year. Its stock is now down almost 70 per cent from its peak recorded two years ago.

In the draft on share buy-backs, the two exchanges said listed companies can purchase their shares back through the secondary market if declines in share prices reach 30 per cent in 20 consecutive trading days. The shares can be sold six months after the buy-back, it said.