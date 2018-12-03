China and Hong Kong stocks jumped in early Monday trading after President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump reached an agreement to de-escalate the trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

The Shanghai Composite Index surged 2.6 per cent and the Hang Seng Index advanced 2.8 per cent. Markets elsewhere in Asia from Japan to South Korea also gained after Xi and Trump agreed to a 90-day trade truce in the G20 meeting over the weekend in Argentina to allow for further talks.

Futures contracts on the CSI 300 Index of the mainland-traded big-caps jumped 3.2 per cent after the regulator eased restrictions on trading the derivative for a third time after a stock rout in 2015.

Now for the hard part: making good on China’s truce promises

As part of the ceasefire deal, China will buy more US products ranging from agricultural to industrial goods to narrow the trade gap. At the same time, the White House agreed to put on hold a scheduled increase in tariffs next month on US$200 billion in Chinese imports. If the two nations fail to strike a deal at the end of the 90-day grace period, which starts immediately, the US said it will go ahead with its tariff increase from 10 per cent to 25 per cent.

“This truce should be seen as Washington recognising the potential damage on the US economy if tariffs escalate further,” said Tai Hui, a strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management in Hong Kong. “We see an ongoing dialogue between the two sides to be an important catalyst for Asian markets to recover lost ground this year.”

Morgan Stanley updated to overweight the rating on MSCI China Index, which consists of an array of offshore Chinese equities trading in Hong Kong and the US, due to the talks between the US and China going better than expected, analysts led by Jonathan Garner at the US bank wrote in a reported dated Sunday.

US sets 90-day deadline for China to agree comprehensive trade deal

Chinese stocks have endured a wild ride over the past week, as traders swayed between optimism and pessimism about the outlook of the trade talks. JPMorgan Asset was upbeat about the result, while Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley earlier said the spat would remain unsolved.

The Shanghai Composite gained 66.92 points to 2,655.77 on Monday. The Hang Seng Index added 721.39 points to 27,228.14, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index rallied 3 per cent.

Futures contracts on the CSI 300 jumped 3.2 per cent. Required margins for trading the contracts will be lowered to 10 per cent from 15 per cent starting Monday, while those for contracts linked to a mid-cap index will be halved to 15 per cent, the China Financial Futures Exchange said in a Sunday statement. The Chinese regulators earlier imposed a barrage of measures to curb the shorting of index futures, which were partly blamed for the stock crash that wiped off US$5 trillion in market value.

The gain on equities was broad-based. Almost all of the 3,600-plus stocks on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchange rose, with just 43 falling. Brokerages led the pack of the gainers after the Shanghai bourse said it had already finished the draft on setting up a board for innovative technology companies, bolstering optimism about increasing revenues for the industry.

Caitong Securities climbed 5.6 per cent to 8.32 yuan and Everbright Securities rose 5.3 per cent to 10.51 yuan. Huatai Securities added 5 per cent to 17.63 yuan.