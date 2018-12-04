The Shanghai Stock Exchange will start a link programme with its London counterpart on December 14, with HSBC Holdings and Huatai Securities among the first batch of stocks to trade, as the world’s largest emerging market opens up further to foreign investors, according to sources familiar with the plan.

Citigroup will be among the custodian banks that oversees the conversion between the depositary receipts and ordinary shares of companies to trade on the two bourses, said the people, who requested anonymity because the information is not public. A Shanghai exchange spokesman declined to comment.

The timing of the start of the long-awaited Shanghai-London stock connect coincides with the 40th anniversary of China’s opening-up, a policy initiated by the late paramount leader Deng Xiaoping which has helped transform the Asian economy to the world’s second-largest. China’s stock markets, the world’s third-largest with a capitalisation of US$5.8 trillion, have also drawn increased attention from international money managers as they were added to MSCI’s global gauges for the first time this year and the regulator ramps up efforts to tackle issues raised by global investors.

Is the Shanghai-London stock link a clear sign of genuine market reform in China?

Securities that will be traded in the Shanghai-London link will be in the form of depositary receipts. Huatai Securities, a brokerage based in eastern Nanjing city with dual listings in Shanghai and Hong Kong, is expected to be the first Chinese company to float the surrogate securities, while HSBC would be the first overseas firm to issue Chinese depositary receipts.

HSBC revisits plan to list shares in China as London-Shanghai stock link looms

Huatai Securities said over the weekend that it had won approval from the Chinese securities regulator to sell 82.5 million global depositary receipts on the London exchange. HSBC said in October that it was studying the framework of the trading system.

Shares of Huatai rose 2.6 per cent to 18.05 yuan in Shanghai on Tuesday and added 1.6 per cent to HK$13.64 in Hong Kong, while HSBC in Hong Kong slipped 0.2 per cent to HK$68.10.

The new link with London is an addition to the two existing stock connect programmes that Shanghai and Shenzhen each has with the Hong Kong exchange, through which foreign investors can buy a group of selected mainland-traded securities and Chinese traders can access equities trading in the former British colony. Before the stock connect scheme, only a limited number of foreign investors approved by regulators could access Chinese equities.

The Shanghai-London link has set a higher threshold for Chinese investors to trade the global depositary receipts. They need to have 3 million yuan (US$438,372) in their accounts to qualify for the programme, according to the Shanghai exchange, while the asset requirement for the Hong Kong link is 500,000 yuan.