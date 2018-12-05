China and Hong Kong shares slid in early Wednesday trading after an overnight bloodbath in US markets, confusion stemming from President Donald Trump’s tweets on progress in US-China trade talks, and a slide in the yield on US treasuries signalling growth in the world’s largest economy may be running out of steam.

In early trading, the Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.2 per cent and the Hang Seng Index sank 1.9 per cent. Benchmarks across Asia all fell, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 index falling 1 per cent.

The sell-off came on the heels of the steepest fall in US equities since October, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the Standard and Poor’s 500 Index and the Nasdaq Composite Index all falling at least 3.1 per cent, as bond traders increased their positions on the 10-year treasuries to seek havens against a possible slowdown.

The US debt yield tumbled to 2.91 per cent, further flattening the yield curve and delivering warnings that bond traders were anticipating weaker growth.

The turmoil risks derailing the ongoing rebound in stocks in the mainland and the former British colony, which had risen over the past trading three days after President Xi Jinping and Trump reached a 90-day truce on the trade war.