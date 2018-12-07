China and Hong Kong stocks swung between gains and losses as traders reassessed the outlook of US-China trade negotiations following the unexpected detention of the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.1 per cent in Friday morning trading, while the Hang Seng Index slipped 0.1 per cent. Both gauges slumped 1.7 per cent Thursday after Canada said it had detained Huawei CFO Sabrina Meng Xiaozhou, the daughter of the founder of the Chinese telecom juggernaut, at the request of the US government.

HSBC Holdings dropped 1.5 per cent to HK$64 in Hong Kong as the London-based bank became the latest entity to be associated with the Huawei saga. A monitor assigned by the US government to the bank told federal prosecutors about suspicious transactions linking Huawei with Iran, Bloomberg News reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. The lender isn’t under investigation itself in the matter, Bloomberg and Reuters reported.

Huawei’s major Chinese suppliers rebounded from Thursday’s rout, with Sunwoda Electronics rising 1.3 per cent to 9.26 yuan and Zhejiang Crystal-optech climbing 1.2 per cent to 10.21 yuan.

Chinese pharmaceutical stocks plunge on bigger than expected price cuts of generic drugs on compulsory bulk tendering

Pharmaceutical companies continued a sell-off on mounting concern they will have to cut product prices to be eligible for a new government procurement system. Hainan Poly Pharm and Furen Group Pharmaceutical both tumbled by the 10 per cent daily limit in the mainland.