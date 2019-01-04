China and Hong Kong stocks defied big sell-offs in Asia in early trading Friday, swinging between gains and losses as brokerages and battered pharmaceutical companies rebounded and tempered fresh losses for Apple suppliers.

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.1 per cent, or 1.27 points, to 2,463.09. The benchmark was heading for a 1.2 per cent loss this week, its fourth consecutive run of declines for the five-day period. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index added 0.1 per cent, or 13.07 points, to 25,077.43, paring the loss in the week to 1.6 per cent.

An overnight rout in US equities spilled over to Asia. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index sank 3.8 per cent on its first trading day of the year and Taiwan’s Taiex, which hosts a deluge of exporters, slid 1.5 per cent. The latest volatility in US markets was largely sparked by Apple lowering its sales projection for the first time in almost two decades on waning demand in China.

Hong Kong stocks down a wretched 14 per cent in 2018 – the worst performance in 7 years

Luxshare Precision Industry, which relies on the US company for 37 per cent of its revenues, lost 4 per cent, falling to 12.88 yuan in Shenzhen, and Guangdong Goworld slid 2.8 per cent to 7.61 yuan.

In Hong Kong, AAC Technologies Holdings fell 3.4 per cent to HK$39.65 and Sunny Optical Technology Group shed 3 per cent to HK$59.55. In Japan, Murata Manufacturing, which sells ceramic capacitors to Apple and Samsung Electronics, tumbled 10 per cent.

What should traders of Hong Kong, China stocks expect after a year of ‘heaven to hell’?

Apple shares dropped to their lowest level in a year and a half in the US.

In mainland trading, selling eased after the Shanghai Composite fell to a four-year low and the Hang Seng gauge had its worst start to the year since 1995.

“The two markets are a bit oversold technically as we saw heft losses previously. So there is a temporary relief,” said Wang Zheng, chief investment officer at Jingxi Investment Management in Shanghai.

“And also, there appears to be some buying from the national team on the mainland to support the market,” he added, referring to funds called on by Beijing to calm market volatility.

US investors shifted out of stocks into bonds overnight on angst about slowing growth, sending the Stand & Poor’s 500 Index down by 2.5 per cent and pushing yields on 10-year Treasuries to an 11-month high.

In the mainland, brokerages rallied on speculation about possible state intervention to shore up the market. Founder Securities advanced 6.5 per cent to 6.21 yuan and Guoyuan Securities rose 2.6 per cent to 7.39 yuan.

In Hong Kong, health care companies led the rebound on equities, after being hammered recently by fears of prices cuts following a pilot programme of bulk procurement by the government. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group rose 3 per cent to HK$10.36 and Sino Biopharmaceutical added 2.8 per cent to get to HK$4.76. The two stocks had dropped at least 37 per cent over the past month through Thursday.

Meanwhile, Zhejiang Cangnan Instrument Group, a maker of gas measurement instruments, dropped 8.9 per cent from its initial public offering price to HK$14.40 on its first day of trading.