China’s stocks rose on Friday, heading for a second weekly gain, as telecom companies and cement makers jumped. Hong Kong stocks also edged up.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.4 per cent, or 9.66 points, to 2,543.43 in morning trading, on track to a 1.1 per cent gain this week. The Hang Seng Index gained 0.4 per cent, or 98.87 points, to 26,620.30.

The mood of markets has swung this week between optimism that trade talks may lead to an end to the US-China trade war and angst about a slowdown in growth. While Beijing and Washington wrapped up their three-day talks with comments that left the market in hope that a deal will be struck to end trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies, China’s decelerating producer prices added to concern that deflation will be back.

Telecom stocks paced the gain by mainland stocks after Miao Yu, minister of Industry and Information Technology, said in an interview with China Central Television that China will issue licences of the fifth-generation wireless network in some cities this year. Wuhan Bester Group Telecom surged by the 10 per cent daily limit to 28.03 yuan and SinoDaan also jumped by that much to 19.14 yuan.

Anhui Conch Cement, China’s biggest maker of the building material, rose 1.2 per cent to 29.60 yuan in Shanghai after saying full-year profit may have risen between 80 per cent and 100 per cent from a year earlier in 2018.