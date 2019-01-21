The risks to China stock markets from pledged shares – which led to jaw-dropping collapses in share prices on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges last year – are under control, authorities said.

Action by the central bank and local governments last year to pump liquidity into troubled companies helped right the markets at key times. But it also reduced the amount of pledged loans in the system, by giving private companies access to needed funds through bank loans, for example, figures released over the weekend by the Shenzhen Stock Exchange indicated.

“The risk of pledged shares was gradually exposed because of multi-factors such as the macro environment and market volatility,” the Shenzhen exchange said in a report on its website. “The overall risk is controllable and has a limited impact on listed companies as a whole.”

The exchange went back to find out how vulnerable China’s markets have been to pledged shares after a rout in which some stocks dropped by more than 50 per cent last year.

Pledging shares with brokerages for loans is a common way for Chinese publicly traded companies, particularly private and small ones, to get funding because they historically have had difficulty accessing bank lending. But when margin trading or other loans are called, it can trigger forced selling of shares that had been pledged as collateral and spark an avalanche of panic selling.

But the exchange indicated that the size of pledged loans has shrunk, reducing such risk.

The market values of stocks used as pledges for loans made up only 4.6 per cent of the combined capitalisation of the Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses by the end of 2018, at a value of 2 trillion yuan (US$294.6 billion). That was down by 27 per cent from the peak in the year, the report said.

Gauges of Chinese smaller companies slumped at least 29 per cent in 2018, more than the benchmark Shanghai index, which ended down nearly 25 per cent.

At least 10 local governments including Beijing, Shenzhen and Hangzhou set up hundreds of billions yuan of bailout funds to defuse the share-price decline crisis by injecting liquidity to troubled companies. The regulators of the stock market and banks said they would allow private-equity firms and insurers to provide funding to those companies most exposed to the risk, and even President Xi Jinping had a meeting with entrepreneurs to call for unswerving support of the private sector.

Pledged shares worth a combined 11.4 billion yuan were forced to be sold through the mainland’s secondary market in 2018, the report said. That translated into average daily sales of 50 million yuan, about 0.01 per cent of the daily turnovers on the two exchanges, it said.

Increased market volatility last year and the high ratio of pledged shares at some companies amplified the risk by fuelling sell-offs, the bourse said. Financial deleveraging and a trade war with the US weighed on sentiment in China’s markets last year.

Pledging shares was largely confined to shareholders of private listed companies, which usually have very limited fund accessibility, according to the report. They accounted for 82.4 per cent of the market cap of pledged shares and most of the funding was used for business purposes, such as operation and replenishing working capitals.

“The share-pledge risk is shareholders’ credit risk, not the business risk from listed companies,” the exchange said in the report. “But it requires high attention. An extension of the risk will spill over to roil the real economy and impact investors’ confidence.”

Just last week, Hong Kong’s stock market was unnerved by the sudden plunge of a string of companies – one by 81 per cent. The reason for the crash is still unknown.