Ajay Kapur is convinced that too much attention is being paid to the trade war between the US and China. Instead, the head of Asia-Pacific and global emerging markets strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch says the focus should be on the US Federal Reserve and other central banks and their planned reductions in bond buying programmes known as quantitative easing.

“What we’re waiting for is the Fed and the [European Central Bank] to recognise there is very little inflationary pressure,” Kapur said. “Contracting their balance [sheets] is going to be really negative for asset prices.”

The world’s monetary base is currently shrinking by about 2 per cent year on year. It’s a very unusual event. Whenever it occurs, you’re normally in a recession,” he said.

The Fed would like to shrink its balance sheet by US$50 billion a month, which would cause the world’s monetary base to contract by about 5 per cent by the end of this year, Kapur said.

At the same time, the ECB is preparing to end its bond buying programme this year.

“It’s a dangerous science experiment that they’re running. There’s absolutely no gold medal at the end of that contraction.”

At the same time, the world is “now in a pretty pervasive economic deceleration”, Kapur said.

He noted that there is weakness is in emerging markets, in Europe and increasingly in the US.

“With such a scenario, you’ve got to ask the central bankers why are you not easing policy? Why are you even contemplating tightening? The last time things were this slow in history, you guys eased policy. There is definitely cognitive dissonance.”

After a slew of rate hikes, Fed chairman Jerome Powell said this month that the central bank would be “patient” to see how the economic situation evolves. Other Fed officials have said in recent days that the central bank should pause.

“We’re in this hiatus period where the central banks have said we’re not going to tighten any more, but they’re certainly in no mood to contemplate easing,” Kapur said. “They’re going to have to be persuaded to ease. That persuasion is going to come from weaker data, probably in January and February.”

At the same time, the BAML strategist said that too much attention has been paid to the trade war.

The tensions between the US and China are more about a defence competition between an established power and a developing power, one which will continue for a long period of time.

Trade between the US and China is “exceptionally inelastic. If you’re buying a pair of Nikes for US$100, you’ll buy the same pair for US$105,” he said. “If you do the math of this so-called trade war, it is de minimis. The amount of ink spilled on it is vastly disproportionate to its actual macroeconomic significance.”

He said that the trade component was likely to be resolved in the next few months.

Kapur’s view comes as the International Monetary Fund warned on Monday that an escalation of trade tensions and worsening financial conditions are “key sources of risk” this year.

“Higher trade uncertainty will further dampen investment and disrupt global supply chains,” the IMF said. “A more serious tightening of financial conditions is particularly costly given the high levels of private and public sector debt in countries.”

It also comes as China reported that its gross domestic product growth rate slowed to 6.6 per cent last year, its lowest level in nearly three decades.

Kapur said that Bank of America Merrill Lynch remains overweight in China as valuations are attractive, particularly in industrial and technology stocks.

“China looks very cheap to us, compared to its own history,” Kapur said. “Business confidence, consumer confidence in China has gone down quite dramatically. It’s been a massive multiple compression year for them. As the drivers of low business confidence get reversed, hopefully business and consumer confidence picks up and the multiples pick up, too.”

