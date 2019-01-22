Chinese police broke up a criminal syndicate that used Macau’s casinos to remit up to 30 billion yuan (US$4.4 billion) out of the mainland, in one of the largest cases of capital flight in the country.

Police from the Chinese capital conducted simultaneous raids in Beijing, Hebei, Hubei, Guangdong and Macau, before arresting 39 suspects on January 7, according to Xinhua news agency.

The gang, led by a suspect surnamed Xu, had smuggled point-of-sale (POS) machines registered on the mainland to Macau, and offered them to gamblers for withdrawing cash denominated in Hong Kong dollars and Macau patacas, Xinhua said.

More than HK$4 million in cash was confiscated in the raids, along with four vehicles, 32 illegally converted POS machines, computers and a stash of bank cards. The police also froze 150 million yuan and HK$24 million in undisclosed number of bank accounts.

Investigations leading up to the raid began in November last year, when an operation office was set up in Zhuhai, near Macau, to monitor the border crossings by the syndicate members. Macau’s police assisted in the bust, by gathering evidence and pinpointing locations involved in the crime, Xinhua said.

Mainland China maintains strict capital controls because the Chinese renminbi is not convertible into hard currency, while the currencies of Hong Kong and Macau – which each maintains a separate, independent monetary authority – are convertible.

This was the latest in a long-running campaign by the Chinese government to stem capital flight, as a deteriorating economy and weakening currency sapped the confidence among depositors and investors. Macau, the only city under Chinese sovereignty where casinos are legal, sits at the forefront of the government’s crackdown on illicit capital flight and money laundering.

China’s police said it had broken up more than 380 so-called underground banks in 2016, detaining more than 800 suspects with over 900 billion yuan of funds involved. No comparable figures were immediately available for 2017, with the police saying only that “hundreds of billions of yuan” were involved in nearly 100 cases.

The Monetary Authority of Macau cracked down last June on pawn shops that used UnionPay cards to circumvent daily withdrawal limits, set at 20,000 yuan a day for ordinary Chinese citizens. At least HK$10 billion a month was being taken out from automated teller machines in Macau, before the authorities forced banks to install facial recognition technology across their ATM networks to curb the practise, the South China Morning Post reported last year.

The POS machines used in the latest bust are registered in mainland China, which disguise the withdrawers’ locations and allow them to skirt the daily withdrawal limit.

