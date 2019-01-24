Will China take out the axe to fix the slowing property market?

Expect China to step in to goose the all-important but slowing housing market this year – but not by too much, and mostly at the local level.

Some cities are already taking small steps, like lifting price caps and removing re-sale restrictions. More actions like that are more likely than big policy moves at the national level, China property experts say.

Policymakers are looking for the right mix to keep home prices in a desirable range. Prices had skyrocketed until about the middle of last year, when, largely due to cooling measures at the national and local level, they began to rise less quickly in big cities like Beijing, or even fall in medium-sized cities like Hangzhou, Xiamen and Tianjin.

Can China fix its runaway housing market?

Beijing wants to keep home prices in check, neither setting off another round of skyrocketing or a scary plunge. At this point, analysts say, Beijing thinks it can achieve its goals through small steps at the city level.

“You should not expect any big announcement to lift the axe hanging over the sector, but you can observe some small steps locally,” said Lung Siu-fung, an analyst at China Merchants Securities International.

What authorities do is absolutely critical.

China property: how the world’s biggest housing market emerged

Housing – and its related sectors – accounts for about one-third of China’s GDP. And home ownership makes up about 70 per cent of the average Chinese person’s wealth. Meanwhile, local governments own the land, and they heavily rely on sales to developers to fund everything from schools to roads.

As the market has cooled in recent months, investors, developers and those with jobs tied to the sector have grown increasingly afraid it is losing its mojo as a major economic driver – and, if so, could cause a serious national economic downturn.

Recently, the government has freed up money for lending by reducing the amount of cash banks must hold in reserve. While not specifically directly at developers, it is expected to help them, many of which are heavily in debt.

“The (bank cash-reserves) cut may indirectly help the housing sector, but does not seem intended for that. The policy message is still to keep the real estate under control, with differentiated local policies,” said Robert Ciemniak, CEO of Real Estate Foresight.

Going forward, experts say, local governments will take the lead, in an acknowledgement that a “one-size fits all” policy won’t work in very diverse property markets.

A fifth of China’s urban housing supply lies empty, equivalent to 50 million homes

“We will see some relaxation in some cities, but the market is heading downward. Loans to developers will still be kept at a high-cost level because the market is short of money, ” said Li Jun, executive director of Hong Kong-listed mainland developer Greentown China Holdings, stressing that he was expressing his personal viewpoint, not that of his company.

So far cities have done such things as:

* Lifted rules prohibiting homeowners from selling their properties for two years after purchase, as Heze, a small city in East China’s Shandong province, did in mid-December.

* Lifted restrictions on the sale of commercial flats – which come with shorter land leases and other disadvantages but are cheaper – and made it easier for residents to buy homes in other cities in their province, as Guangzhou authorities did.

* Lifted price caps on new private flats, as Beijing did with two residential plots, which encourages developers to build because of larger profits.

Other cities and provinces are sending signals they are ready to take steps as well, including Hangzhou and Ningbo, though have not been specific yet. More cities are expected to take similar action.

And some analysts expect banks to negotiate lower-rate loans with individual developers, who were paying as much as 9 per cent for loans last year, making it expensive to buy land, pay down debt or build new projects.

“Under the calm surface, local government officials actually are more worried about the market than developers because they have big stakes in it,” said Li Zhanjun, chief analyst with the China Real Estate Research Association. “But the local officials are only bold enough to do a small twist here and there, and do so without saying it out loud, to avoid political hassle from higher authorities.”



