The new head of China’s securities regulator has the unenviable task of overseeing a stock market that is in dire need of reforms as it struggles to claw its way out of its worst slump in a decade.

The role of Yi Huiman, the former chairman of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, is by no means going to be easy, according to analysts who say that he will need to introduce wide-ranging reforms, such as encourage listings of home-grown hi-tech companies, relax restrictions on derivatives and increase the representation of Chinese stocks in global indices through further opening up.

Yi, 54, replaces Liu Shiyu, who took the post in February 2016 to deal with the aftermath of a 2015 stock turmoil that wiped out around US$5 trillion in market capitalisation.

Liu successfully stabilised the world’s most volatile emerging market by bringing price swings to record low levels. But that came at the cost of slowing down market reforms and innovation. During his stint, a high-profile scheme to allow overseas listed mainland companies to float Chinese depositary receipts was shelved and market liquidity fell significantly because of excessive scrutiny. China also ceded the title of the world’s No 2 stock market to Japan and the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slid into bear market territory.

“Liu did not do much in terms of market reform and innovation as he’s a relatively conservative character,” said Dai Ming, a Shanghai-based fund manager at Hengsheng Asset Investment. “So Yi will have to be more open-minded and accommodative in further opening up China’s markets. On top of that, he will also need to heed instructions from the top to make stocks move up.”

The first test for Yi is to successfully launch the stand-alone innovative technology board in Shanghai, which was announced by President Xi Jinping at the China International Import Expo in November to compete for listings with exchanges in Hong Kong and New York.

The exodus of fast-growing Chinese companies for overseas listings remains one of the major complaints from domestic investors because of the nation’s rigid listing rules.

A registration system for new stock offerings, whose demand and pricing are to be determined by market forces, is also going to be applied to the new board, which is expected to adopt a more flexible listings criteria. Though much of the details and launch date remain unknown, the board is likely to mainly host companies in information technology, high-end manufacturing, renewable energy and biopharmaceuticals.

According to Fraser Howie, co-author of Red Capitalism: The Fragile Financial Foundations of China’s Extraordinary Rise and Privatising China, because Liu’s emphasis was on stability, his cautious approach was initially welcomed at the top. “But because of the dreadful market performance in 2018 and his failure to reinvigorate the market with new ideas, meant his approach was no longer welcome.”

With Liu at the CSRC’s helm the Shanghai Composite Index slumped 25 per cent last year. It was the world’s worst-performing equity market as financial deleveraging eroded corporate profits and an escalating trade war with the US weighed on sentiment.

It has however made a positive start this year, extending its gains through Friday to 4.3 per cent.

Wang Chen, a partner at Xufunds Investment in Shanghai, said investors should not pin their hopes too much on the new appointment.

“The market isn’t likely to react strongly to the appointment,” he said. “Given that Yi is moving from the banking sector to securities regulation, he’ll have a lot to familiarise himself with in his early days in office and won’t be making major policy changes [immediately].”

It is worth noting that China’s stocks have risen historically within a week after the regulatory reshuffle on six out of eight times in the past.

The last time around, stocks fell 3.3 per cent on the day of Liu’s appointment in February 2016, but they rallied 2.4 per cent the following day.

But the more immediate concern is how long Yi has to right the stricken stock market before he is called upon to do something else.

Many of his predecessors have been promoted after their time at the CSRC. The most notable example is Zhou Xiaochuan, who went to become China’s longest-serving central bank governor. Possibly that might also be the case for Yi.

“I am sure Yi, after being head of ICBC, will be hoping for greater things in his career, so we should expect him only to last a few years [at CSRC],” said Howie.