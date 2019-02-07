China’s stocks posted their best monthly performance in January in a year, as the world’s biggest emerging equity market recovered from the world-beating decline in 2018.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 3.6 per cent last month, the biggest gain since January 2018. Equities were buoyed by beaten down valuations, detente in the China-US trade friction and the prospects of inflows from foreign investors.

While most strategists made the call that China’s stocks would bounce back late in the year, the rebound is already in full swing. Foreign buying can account for part of the gains, as overseas traders buy before a decision by MSCI on whether to triple the weightings of Chinese stocks in its global gauges by the end of the month.

Foreigners bought a net of 66.4 billion yuan (US$9.85 billion) of the mainland-traded stocks in January through the exchange link programme with the Hong Kong bourse.

Traders have also temporarily looked past the trade dispute between China and the US, ahead of a 90-day truce that ends on March 1. A high-level talk that concluded last week in Washington appeared to be positive, with China promising to increase imports of American goods and the US saying progress had been made.

“There’s more room for the rebound as foreign capital keeps flowing in and domestically policymakers step up policy support,” said Dong Zhongyun, an analyst at Avic Securities. “But the economic fundamentals don’t support a reversal of the general trend.”

Mainland markets are likely to open little changed when trading resumes on Monday, as there have been few developments affecting investor sentiment, according to Core Pacific-Yamaichi head of research Castor Pang Wai-sun

“There is not much news in the market and we need to see what happens with the China-US trade negotiations,” he said.

Pang said he was more upbeat on the prospects for Hong Kong equities when trading resumes on Friday.

“It seems the market will open higher,” Pang said. “Since US markets performed well during the Lunar New Year holiday, Hong Kong should remain positive.”

Still, he cautioned the Hang Seng Index would likely encounter resistance at the 28,000 level, or just slightly above its current level of 27,990.

A 25 per cent decline on the Shanghai Composite last year left the gauge below the historical average. The index is valued at 12.1 times earnings, compared with an average of 15.9 times over the past decade, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Traders also took advantage of the vacuum of official economic data that sheds light on the strength of the world’s second-largest economy. Key data on industrial output, retail sales and investment will not be made public in mid-March, as the statistics bureau combines the January and February data to avoid distortion by the Lunar New Year factor.

The Shanghai Composite extended its gain into February, rising 1.3 per cent to 2,618.23 on February 1, the last trading day before the week-long holiday. Equities got a boost from support measures from the securities regulator. These were announced a day earlier to widen the investment scope for overseas investors and ease restrictions on brokerages by lowering the capital ratio on risky assets and scrapping a mandatory margin call on short selling.

Still, smaller companies trailed behind the performance of the benchmark in January as hundreds of firms significantly cut their earnings forecasts. The ChiNext index of start-ups dropped 1.8 per cent in the period and a gauge of small and medium-sized companies in Shenzhen added 2.8 per cent.

Citic Securities estimated earnings declines on ChiNext companies to widen to 55 per cent in 2018 from 21 per cent a year earlier.

Other analysts highlighted ongoing trade negotiations between US and Chinese officials and corporate earnings results as major factors setting the tone next week.

“The overall market sentiment is cautiously optimistic as Sino-US trade talks will start in Beijing next week. The outcome of the talks will dominate the complexion of Trump and Xi’s upcoming meeting before the expiration of the trade war truce,” Louis Tse Ming-kwong, managing director of VC Asset Management, said.

“In addition, the Hong Kong and mainland reporting season will kick-off in mid February. With such a backdrop, investors of both Hong Kong and A-shares will turn cautious and the daily turnover will subside slightly.”