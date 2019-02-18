The opening day of CapitaMall Tiangongyuan on December 30, 2018, as the mascot attracts crowds. Photo: Handout
Battlefield for investors in Beijing shopping malls moves to far-flung suburbs
- Sprawling city, population shifts, subway expansion, and dearth of land for new commercial development account for huge change
- Neighbourhood traffic won’t be enough for many malls to thrive, so they are looking for ways to distinguish themselves
Topic | Consumers
The opening day of CapitaMall Tiangongyuan on December 30, 2018, as the mascot attracts crowds. Photo: Handout