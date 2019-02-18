Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The opening day of CapitaMall Tiangongyuan on December 30, 2018, as the mascot attracts crowds. Photo: Handout
China Business

Battlefield for investors in Beijing shopping malls moves to far-flung suburbs

  • Sprawling city, population shifts, subway expansion, and dearth of land for new commercial development account for huge change
  • Neighbourhood traffic won’t be enough for many malls to thrive, so they are looking for ways to distinguish themselves
Topic |   Consumers
Zheng Yangpeng

Zheng Yangpeng  

Updated: Monday, 18 Feb, 2019 11:38am

TOP PICKS

The opening day of CapitaMall Tiangongyuan on December 30, 2018, as the mascot attracts crowds. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.