Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

People look at an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai on July 6, 2018. Photo: Reuters
China Business

China stocks jump most in three months on record new lending and trade deal outlook

  • Traders react positively to news that China banks pumped record 3.23 trillion yuan into economy in January
  • They also liked US President Donald Trump calling last week’s trade talks ‘very productive’
Topic |   China stock market
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Updated: Monday, 18 Feb, 2019 4:31pm

TOP PICKS

People look at an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai on July 6, 2018. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.