People look at an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai on July 6, 2018. Photo: Reuters
China stocks jump most in three months on record new lending and trade deal outlook
- Traders react positively to news that China banks pumped record 3.23 trillion yuan into economy in January
- They also liked US President Donald Trump calling last week’s trade talks ‘very productive’
