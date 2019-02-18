Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A man holds up a bag with a logo of a P2P lender as he attends a protest over losses incurred in peer-to-peer (P2P) investment schemes in front of the public security ministry of Dongcheng district in Beijing on August 27, 2018. Photo: Reuters
China Business

China crackdown on fraudulent P2P platforms results in 62 overseas arrests, US$1.5 billion of assets frozen

  • A wave of defaults hit the peer-to-peer lending sector in June, which wiped out billions of dollars of savings that retail investors put in
  • The implosion sparked widespread public grievance and protests
Topic |   Peer-2-Peer
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu  

Updated: Monday, 18 Feb, 2019 1:55pm

TOP PICKS

A man holds up a bag with a logo of a P2P lender as he attends a protest over losses incurred in peer-to-peer (P2P) investment schemes in front of the public security ministry of Dongcheng district in Beijing on August 27, 2018. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.