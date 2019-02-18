The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge in Zhuhai, southern China. Beijing believes the ‘Greater Bay Area’ can grow into one of the most important metropolitan areas in the world. Photo: Bloomberg
Can China’s ‘Greater Bay Area’ really rival the likes of Tokyo, New York and San Francisco?
- It covers a geographical area equivalent to the land mass of Croatia and is the largest of the four metropolitan areas
- At US$1.8 trillion in 2017, the GDP of the Greater Tokyo Area is largest among the four regions
Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced on Tuesday that the national blueprint for the development of the Greater Bay Area is to be published within days. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam urges city’s neighbours not to fight over economic benefits of Greater Bay Area development
- Chief executive announces that national blueprint for southern China will be published within days
- Lam says fierce competition between cities should be avoided
