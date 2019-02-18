Channels

The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge in Zhuhai, southern China. Beijing believes the ‘Greater Bay Area’ can grow into one of the most important metropolitan areas in the world. Photo: Bloomberg
China Business

Can China’s ‘Greater Bay Area’ really rival the likes of Tokyo, New York and San Francisco?

  • It covers a geographical area equivalent to the land mass of Croatia and is the largest of the four metropolitan areas
  • At US$1.8 trillion in 2017, the GDP of the Greater Tokyo Area is largest among the four regions
Topic |   Greater Bay Area
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu  

Updated: Monday, 18 Feb, 2019 9:53pm

Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced on Tuesday that the national blueprint for the development of the Greater Bay Area is to be published within days. Photo: Sam Tsang
Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam urges city’s neighbours not to fight over economic benefits of Greater Bay Area development

  • Chief executive announces that national blueprint for southern China will be published within days
  • Lam says fierce competition between cities should be avoided
Topic |   Greater Bay Area
Sum Lok-kei

Sum Lok-kei  

Updated: Tuesday, 12 Feb, 2019 11:30pm

Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced on Tuesday that the national blueprint for the development of the Greater Bay Area is to be published within days. Photo: Sam Tsang
