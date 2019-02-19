Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese investors look at prices of shares (red for price rising and green for price falling) at a stock brokerage house in Qingdao city, east China's Shandong province, on November 27, 2015. Photo: Imaginechina
China Business

China’s stocks extend gains as shares linked to Greater Bay Area surge on development plan

  • Shares of port operators and property developers jump over Greater Bay Area plan
Topic |   China stock market
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Updated: Tuesday, 19 Feb, 2019 1:07pm

TOP PICKS

Chinese investors look at prices of shares (red for price rising and green for price falling) at a stock brokerage house in Qingdao city, east China's Shandong province, on November 27, 2015. Photo: Imaginechina
READ FULL ARTICLE
A ferry sails across Victoria Harbour in front of Hong Kong’s main financial district. Banks and insurers have a lot to gain from the ‘Greater Bay Area’, say analysts. Photo: Reuters
Companies

Hong Kong’s banking and insurance sectors among biggest winners under Greater Bay Area blueprint, say analysts

  • Hong Kong’s international reach may give it the edge over rivals when firms in the new economic hub need a way to finance their expansion plans
Topic |   Greater Bay Area
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: Tuesday, 19 Feb, 2019 10:59am

TOP PICKS

A ferry sails across Victoria Harbour in front of Hong Kong’s main financial district. Banks and insurers have a lot to gain from the ‘Greater Bay Area’, say analysts. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.