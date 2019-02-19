Chinese investors look at prices of shares (red for price rising and green for price falling) at a stock brokerage house in Qingdao city, east China's Shandong province, on November 27, 2015. Photo: Imaginechina
China’s stocks extend gains as shares linked to Greater Bay Area surge on development plan
- Shares of port operators and property developers jump over Greater Bay Area plan
Topic | China stock market
A ferry sails across Victoria Harbour in front of Hong Kong’s main financial district. Banks and insurers have a lot to gain from the ‘Greater Bay Area’, say analysts. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong’s banking and insurance sectors among biggest winners under Greater Bay Area blueprint, say analysts
- Hong Kong’s international reach may give it the edge over rivals when firms in the new economic hub need a way to finance their expansion plans
Topic | Greater Bay Area
