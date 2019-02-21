The Shanghai Composite has run up 11 per cent in gains this year. Above, traders look at stock prices at a brokerage house in Shanghai on July 6, 2018. Photo: Reuters
China stocks break above a key resistance line – and this rally party may not be close to over
- The Shanghai Composite Index rises above its 200-day moving average for the first time since June 2017
- Last time it did that, the index rose an additional 13 per cent over the following six months
Topic | China stock market
The Shanghai Composite has run up 11 per cent in gains this year. Above, traders look at stock prices at a brokerage house in Shanghai on July 6, 2018. Photo: Reuters