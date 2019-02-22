In Beijing prices rose 0.6 per cent in January on month, easing from a 1 per cent gain in December, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics. Photo: Reuters
China’s new home prices approach stall speed, as rate of appreciation eases to slowest in nine months
- China’s nationwide new home prices rose 0.61 per cent in January on month, the slowest pace in nine months, according to Bloomberg calculations
- China’s biggest cities recorded the sharpest rate of price deceleration
Topic | China property
In Beijing prices rose 0.6 per cent in January on month, easing from a 1 per cent gain in December, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics. Photo: Reuters