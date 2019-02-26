Investors check out prices at a stock trading hall in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, on February 25, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
China is the world’s most overheated stock market. So why are these top strategists calling it a buy?
- A technical gauge has risen to the level last seen in the 2015 crash that wiped out US$5 trillion in market value
- But this run ‘still has some gas left in the tank,’ respected forecaster says
A screen in Beijing shows China’s Shanghai stock index on July 3, 2018. Photo: Simon Song
Foreign investors piling into mainland China stocks – and that’s expected to only grow
- After taking a pounding last year, China shares look appealing
- Overseas appetite would get boost by possible expansion of A-shares in MSCI benchmarks
