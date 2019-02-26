Channels

Investors check out prices at a stock trading hall in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, on February 25, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
China Business

China is the world’s most overheated stock market. So why are these top strategists calling it a buy?

  • A technical gauge has risen to the level last seen in the 2015 crash that wiped out US$5 trillion in market value
  • But this run ‘still has some gas left in the tank,’ respected forecaster says
Topic |   China stock market
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Updated: Tuesday, 26 Feb, 2019 3:23pm

Investors check out prices at a stock trading hall in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, on February 25, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
A screen in Beijing shows China’s Shanghai stock index on July 3, 2018. Photo: Simon Song
Companies

Foreign investors piling into mainland China stocks – and that’s expected to only grow

  • After taking a pounding last year, China shares look appealing
  • Overseas appetite would get boost by possible expansion of A-shares in MSCI benchmarks
Topic |   China stock market
SCMP

Daniel Ren  

Chad Bray  

Updated: Tuesday, 19 Feb, 2019 9:54pm

A screen in Beijing shows China’s Shanghai stock index on July 3, 2018. Photo: Simon Song
