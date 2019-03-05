Premier Li Keqiang delivering his government work report as the 13th National People’s Congress opens in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Simon Song
Beijing demands 30 per cent increase in banks’ lending to small companies in bid to boost flagging economy
- Move announced by Premier Li Keqiang could inject US$230 billion worth of capital into SMEs, according to one analyst’s estimate
- It is the first time Beijing has announced a specific target for loans to small companies in its annual work report
Topic | Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
