The average monthly salary for women in China is 6,497 yuan (US$970), 78.2 per cent of a man’s wages, the study found. Photo: AFP
Spending

Chinese women earn a fifth less than men and the gap is widening fast, survey by online recruiter Boss Zhipin finds

  • An average Chinese working woman earns 78.2 cents for every dollar paid to a man, the study found
  • That is better than the global average and on par with the US and UK, but the gap has widened by 8.7 percentage point in a year
Topic |   Gender equality
Zheng Yangpeng

Zheng Yangpeng  

Updated: Thursday, 7 Mar, 2019 8:59am

(From left) Daisy Guo, Scarlett Li and Susanne Choi attend a session on women’s issues at the China Conference in Hong Kong on Thursday. Photo: Nora Tam
Politics

Could businesswomen be the game changers for gender equality in China?

  • Author Joy Chen tells session at China Conference that women are ‘at the centre of an epic clash’ in a changing society
  • But panel member Scarlett Li says encouraging more women to become entrepreneurs could be one way to improve gender parity
Topic |   China Conference Hong Kong
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Updated: Thursday, 21 Feb, 2019 11:16pm

