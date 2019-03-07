The average monthly salary for women in China is 6,497 yuan (US$970), 78.2 per cent of a man’s wages, the study found. Photo: AFP
Chinese women earn a fifth less than men and the gap is widening fast, survey by online recruiter Boss Zhipin finds
- An average Chinese working woman earns 78.2 cents for every dollar paid to a man, the study found
- That is better than the global average and on par with the US and UK, but the gap has widened by 8.7 percentage point in a year
Topic | Gender equality
The average monthly salary for women in China is 6,497 yuan (US$970), 78.2 per cent of a man’s wages, the study found. Photo: AFP
(From left) Daisy Guo, Scarlett Li and Susanne Choi attend a session on women’s issues at the China Conference in Hong Kong on Thursday. Photo: Nora Tam
Could businesswomen be the game changers for gender equality in China?
- Author Joy Chen tells session at China Conference that women are ‘at the centre of an epic clash’ in a changing society
- But panel member Scarlett Li says encouraging more women to become entrepreneurs could be one way to improve gender parity
Topic | China Conference Hong Kong
(From left) Daisy Guo, Scarlett Li and Susanne Choi attend a session on women’s issues at the China Conference in Hong Kong on Thursday. Photo: Nora Tam