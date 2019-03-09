The release of the draft legislation in August, along with a ban on kindergartens raising funds in capital markets announced later, pushed Chinese education stocks off a cliff. Photo: Alamy Stock Photo
Head of Chinese school operator Yuhua demands reversal of ban on M&A deals that has crippled stock prices and ‘threatens growth’
- Li Guangyu, chairman of Hong Kong-listed Yuhua Education, calls for the removal of a clause in a new draft law that restricts schools’ expansion through M&A deals
- In a rare move, he addressed his concerns directly at lawmakers at Beijing’s annual National People’s Congress
Topic | Two Sessions 2019 (Lianghui)
