Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Elderly Chinese at a park in Beijing on November 3, 2006. China faces problems in caring for its rapidly increasing elderly population. The number of rural residents aged over 60 is increasing by 850,000 annually and is expected to hit 120 million in 20 years, according to China's Xinhua News Agency. Photo: AP
China Business

China transfers US$4.7 billion of PICC shares to state pension fund, part of a programme to shift assets to make up for shortfall

  • China is facing a widening shortfall in pensions schemes as the population ages and debt pressure rises
Topic |   PICC
Laura He

Laura He  

Published: 7:45am, 13 Mar, 2019

Updated: 7:45am, 13 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Elderly Chinese at a park in Beijing on November 3, 2006. China faces problems in caring for its rapidly increasing elderly population. The number of rural residents aged over 60 is increasing by 850,000 annually and is expected to hit 120 million in 20 years, according to China's Xinhua News Agency. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.