All companies in Xiangshui Biochemical Park, where the Jiangsu Tianjiayi Chemical plant is located, have been shut down temporarily, according to the local government. Photo: AP
Chemical plant explosion sends China dye stocks surging, sinks affected firms
- Explosion will directly impact supply of m-Phenylenediamine, a chemical intermediary used in dye production
Topic | China chemical plant explosion
