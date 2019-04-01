Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Chinese tech faces an innovation reality check as the economy cools and start-ups stumble
- Even after a banner year for venture capital funding, some investors predict that as many as 90 per cent of Chinese tech start-ups are doomed to fail
- The sheer size of the Chinese marketplace is no longer enough to keep a struggling tech company afloat
A screen shows a demonstration of Chinese AI firm Horizon Robotics’ facial recognition software. A Credit Suisse report said that most of China’s R&D spending is in experimental development. Photo: Reuters
China no match for US unicorns in AI, big data and robotics as it continues to play catch-up in R&D, says Credit Suisse
- China’s share of hi-tech unicorns of 14 per cent versus 40 per cent for the US has much to do with the country’s inadequate advanced R&D capability
- China accounts for almost 30 per cent of the world’s unicorns, which have an overall valuation of more than US$1 trillion
