Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
China Business

Chinese tech faces an innovation reality check as the economy cools and start-ups stumble

  • Even after a banner year for venture capital funding, some investors predict that as many as 90 per cent of Chinese tech start-ups are doomed to fail
  • The sheer size of the Chinese marketplace is no longer enough to keep a struggling tech company afloat
Topic |   IPO
Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent

Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent  

Published: 4:00am, 1 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:00am, 1 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
READ FULL ARTICLE
A screen shows a demonstration of Chinese AI firm Horizon Robotics’ facial recognition software. A Credit Suisse report said that most of China’s R&D spending is in experimental development. Photo: Reuters
Companies

China no match for US unicorns in AI, big data and robotics as it continues to play catch-up in R&D, says Credit Suisse

  • China’s share of hi-tech unicorns of 14 per cent versus 40 per cent for the US has much to do with the country’s inadequate advanced R&D capability
  • China accounts for almost 30 per cent of the world’s unicorns, which have an overall valuation of more than US$1 trillion
Topic |   Start-ups
Georgina Lee

Georgina Lee  

Published: 10:30am, 26 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:57pm, 26 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

A screen shows a demonstration of Chinese AI firm Horizon Robotics’ facial recognition software. A Credit Suisse report said that most of China’s R&D spending is in experimental development. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.