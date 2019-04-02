A building owned by Morgan Stanley's Australian real estate unit Investa Property Group in central Sydney was sold to China Investment Corporation on July 28, 2015. Photo: Reuters
Who is the new boss of China’s US$941 billion sovereign wealth fund?
- Peng Chun, the chairman of Bank of Communications, will leave the bank to become the new chairman of China Investment Corporation
Topic | Sovereign wealth fund
