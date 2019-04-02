Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A building owned by Morgan Stanley's Australian real estate unit Investa Property Group in central Sydney was sold to China Investment Corporation on July 28, 2015. Photo: Reuters
China Business

Who is the new boss of China’s US$941 billion sovereign wealth fund?

  • Peng Chun, the chairman of Bank of Communications, will leave the bank to become the new chairman of China Investment Corporation
Topic |   Sovereign wealth fund
SCMP

Laura He  

William Zheng  

Published: 8:00pm, 2 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:00pm, 2 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

A building owned by Morgan Stanley's Australian real estate unit Investa Property Group in central Sydney was sold to China Investment Corporation on July 28, 2015. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.