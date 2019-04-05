General view of a stock brokerage in Beijing. The Shanghai stock index was the world’s biggest loser last year. Photo: Simon Song
Chinese brokers take a collective pay cut after a miserable 2018 in the world’s worst-performing stock market
- Average pay decreased by 21,300 yuan to 406,000 yuan last year, down 5 per cent from the previous year
- Sun Shuming, chairman for GF Securities, saw his compensation more than halved to 18.6 million yuan, still the best-paid executive in the industry
Topic | Banking & Finance
