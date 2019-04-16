A model of residential buildings in Dandong New Zone in Liaoning province on northeastern China’s border with North Korea on May 6, 2018. Dandong’s average property price rose 1.9 per cent in March, as investors rushed to buy real estate on hope of a detente in the US-North Korea nuclear crisis. Photo: Reuters
China’s smaller cities have modest rebound in March as homebuyers return, snapping a four-month deceleration in prices
- Prices of new homes rose in 65 out of the 70 cities covered, a big increase from 57 in February
- Smaller, far-flung cities saw the biggest pickup in prices
Topic | China property
A model of residential buildings in Dandong New Zone in Liaoning province on northeastern China’s border with North Korea on May 6, 2018. Dandong’s average property price rose 1.9 per cent in March, as investors rushed to buy real estate on hope of a detente in the US-North Korea nuclear crisis. Photo: Reuters