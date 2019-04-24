Channels

Shares of Kweichow Moutai, the maker of fiery Chinese liquor, rose to record highs in the first quarter. Photo: Simon Song
China Business

Here are top stock picks by China’s fund managers in the world’s best-performing market

  • Chinese fund managers increased their holdings of consumer stocks by 3.5 per cent in the first quarter
  • Overall stock holdings of Chinese mutual funds rose to the highest level since 2015
Topic |   Stocks
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Published: 3:26pm, 24 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:47pm, 24 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

China region equity funds took in a net US$33.3 billion last year. Illustration: Reuters
China Business

US investors maintain their steady push into Chinese equities as fund managers see value and opportunity

  • Anticipated end to US-China trade war helps alleviate the negative tone
  • American investor base is adding back to China region funds earlier than global peers
Topic |   Stocks
Daniel Bases

Daniel Bases  

Published: 11:53pm, 22 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:41am, 23 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

