Shares of Kweichow Moutai, the maker of fiery Chinese liquor, rose to record highs in the first quarter. Photo: Simon Song
Here are top stock picks by China’s fund managers in the world’s best-performing market
- Chinese fund managers increased their holdings of consumer stocks by 3.5 per cent in the first quarter
- Overall stock holdings of Chinese mutual funds rose to the highest level since 2015
Topic | Stocks
China region equity funds took in a net US$33.3 billion last year. Illustration: Reuters
US investors maintain their steady push into Chinese equities as fund managers see value and opportunity
- Anticipated end to US-China trade war helps alleviate the negative tone
- American investor base is adding back to China region funds earlier than global peers
