China’s Ningxia Hui autonomous region was one of the country’s smallest economies last year, and will benefit from Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: Xinhua
Ningxia, a stop on ancient Silk Road, counts on history and location as Belt and Road comes to town
- A stop on the ancient Silk Road, Ningxia to link China and Middle East once again
- Major mainland property developers too view autonomous region favourably, have a number of projects in the pipeline
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
China’s Ningxia Hui autonomous region was one of the country’s smallest economies last year, and will benefit from Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative. Photo: Xinhua