Does China’s lead in the global premiere of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ herald a new global distribution strategy for Hollywood blockbusters?
- Movie insiders expect the 22nd movie in the Marvel Universe to have a five-day opening of between US$270 million and US$320 million
- ‘Avengers: Endgame’ reported US$107 million in pre-sold tickets before the movie was even shown in China
