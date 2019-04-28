Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Movie goers with 3-D glasses in a cinema at the Tongzhou Wanda Plaza shopping mall, operated by Dalian Wanda Group, in Beijing on Saturday, March 14, 2015. Photo: Bloomberg
China Business

Does China’s lead in the global premiere of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ herald a new global distribution strategy for Hollywood blockbusters?

  • Movie insiders expect the 22nd movie in the Marvel Universe to have a five-day opening of between US$270 million and US$320 million
  • ‘Avengers: Endgame’ reported US$107 million in pre-sold tickets before the movie was even shown in China
Topic |   American films
XINHUA

XINHUA  

Published: 8:31pm, 28 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:31pm, 28 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS