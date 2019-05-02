Shanghai’s Pudong Lujiazui Financial District. The combined net profit of companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen was down 1.7 per cent year on year in 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
Corporate China hit by worst earnings on record in 2018, as trade war bites
- Losses related to goodwill soared to a record 166 billion yuan (US$24.65 billion) last year
- Technology among sectors worst hit, but construction materials, defence make gains
