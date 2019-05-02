A worker inspects cannabis plants growing inside a shipping container grow pod at the Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba on September 25, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese cryptocurrency trader restructures business plan to include industrial cannabis, in wake of bitcoin rout
- Grandshores Technology, partially backed by the Hangzhou municipality, is diversifying towards medicinal and industrial cannabis cultivation
- The company said it plans to buy a 40 per cent stake in Hangzhou Yupu Trading, which has access to seeds and growing rights for industrial hemp
Topic | Bitcoin
A worker inspects cannabis plants growing inside a shipping container grow pod at the Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba on September 25, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg