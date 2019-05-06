The Shanghai Composite Index slid 3.7 per cent, or 115.13 points, to 2,962.32 in early Monday morning trading. Photo: Simon Song
Stock market woes in China and Hong Kong spill over to Asia as Trump’s surprise tweet rekindles concerns of escalating trade war
- Stock indexes slumped after US President Trump’s surprise move rekindled concerns the trade war would escalate with just a week before its final resolution
- China’s stock market woes spilled over to Asian markets, sinking stock indexes from Seoul to Sydney
US President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday that the trade deal was advancing too slowly. Photo: Reuters
In abrupt move, Donald Trump says 10 per cent China tariffs will rise to 25 per cent on Friday
- Trump announced the move on Twitter, suggesting he was not satisfied with the pace of negotiations
- Chinese President Xi Jinping’s top trade envoy, Liu He, returns to Washington this week for what could be a closing round of trade talks
